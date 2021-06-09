Wildfire in Boundary Waters Continues to Grow

BWCAW-A wildfire in a portion of the Boundary Waters has now grown to 21 acres.

The fire near Hassel Lake, which is 10 miles northeast of Tower, was between 10-12 acres yesterday. Fire officials say the increase in size is due to more accurate mapping of the blaze on the ground.

“Fire crews were able to approach the fire’s edge and started to assess the conditions and strategies needed to work on direct suppression of the fire,” a statement read. “Additional crews were brought into the fire area to set up pumps and water hose lines.”

Aircraft support will be also utilized as needed like helicopter water drops to cool off areas of heat.

The fire began last Friday from what’s believed to be a lightning strike.