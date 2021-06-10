49-Year-Old Ham Lake Resident Dead After Crash in Culver Township

The Incident Happened Wednesday, June 9 Shortly After 10 p.m. in Culver Township

CULVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Authorities say a 49-year-old male from Ham Lake, Minnesota, has died after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees.

St. Louis County Deputies responded to the incident shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 31 and Bong Road in Culver Township.

Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, he did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor.

The identity of the male is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.