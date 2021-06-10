Car Seat Clinics to Return this Summer

DULUTH, Minn.– This summer, a popular city program is returning to help families keep their kids safe on the road.

Starting next Thursday, the Duluth Fire Department will bring back its car seat clinics at different fire stations every third Thursday of the month until November. The free service provides information and resources, including car seat inspection and help installing a car seat properly for kids of all sizes.

“Parents are just not sure or they got it installed and they’re just wanting a second opinion to make sure they do it right. But it’s really important that we get it in right because that’s what keeps the child safe,” said Duluth Fire Marshal Sandy McComb.

You can sign up for a spot at the car seat clinic by heading over to the city’s website.