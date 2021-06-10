Denfeld High School Holds 96th Commencement Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn.– Over at Denfeld High School, the class of 2021 was honored Thursday.

The 96th commencement took place this afternoon at the public school stadium. After last year’s ceremony was moved to a virtual format due to the pandemic, this Denfeld graduation was the first one ever held outside.

Those with Denfeld high say no matter where the ceremony is, it’s just great to reward the seniors for persevering through the pandemic.

"Everybody is just so incredibly proud to be here and to have the class together. There's been so many disappointments for this class for so many of our students. It's been really hard to get to the finish line with distance learning," said Denfeld Assistant Principal, Marcia Nelson.

Before 2020, all previous Denfeld commencement ceremonies were held inside at the Denfeld auditorium.