Eveleth-Gilbert Baseball Falls to Aitkin in Section 7AA Championship

The Golden Bears end their season with a 21-6 record.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Eveleth-Gilbert baseball team rolled past Aitkin 13-0 in five innings to force a winner-take-all championship game for the Section 7AA title. But it would be the Gobblers getting the win over the Golden Bears 14-2 to win their first section championship since 2014.

The Golden Bears end their season with a 21-6 record.