Family Remembers Ambulance Crash Victim, 17, As ‘Gentle Giant’

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the family of a teen who was killed in an ambulance crash in Itasca County earlier this week.

The family of Joseph Latimer, 17, of Grand Rapids was in the MED-1 ambulance for a seizure when a dump truck t-boned the emergency vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County roads 336 and 57.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries. The other paramedic was killed.

Family members describe Joseph as a “gentle giant” who was always smiling and loved 4-wheeling with his dad.

Joseph, who was autistic, was born premature and battled many health complications over the years but always found a way to persevere.

If you’d like to help the Latimer family with funeral expenses, click here.