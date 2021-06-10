Greenway Softball Wins First Section Title Since 1994

The Raiders capped off their first undefeated season in school history as they'll head to the state tournament with a perfect 25-0 record.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Greenway softball team used a strong start to stay ahead of Proctor and hold on for the 7-4 win in the Section 7AA championship game Thursday afternoon at Braun Park.

The Raiders are heading to the state tournament for the first time since 1994 as they cap off their first undefeated season in program history.