Hotels Are Seeking More Employees, and Offering Incentives

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Through the up’s and down’s of COVID, the Twin Ports have consistently seen traffic in the the hospitality department.

Hotels have been busier than ever trying to keep up with customers, but they are struggling to find new employees, while trying not to work current ones too hard.

In areas such as restaurants or front desks, some members of the Barkers Island Resort are having to work in multiple different departments just to keep the hotel on track, but management is afraid it won’t be enough for the summer.

“Yes this summer is expected to be a ground breaking summer and we’re just expecting to be really busy and like I said we are going to work our hardest to keep up with the demand,” Shannon Olson, the General Manager, said.

Barkers Island Inn Resort and Conference Center is offering incentives like bonuses and raises to those who want to apply.

Management is feeling encouraged that this year will be one of their best yet and continue to thank their customers for their patience.