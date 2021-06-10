Lakewood Elementary Ends the Year with a Splash

DULUTH, Minn.– After a year of three different learning styles, Lakewood Elementary School celebrated their last day of school outside, and together.

After good behavior and hard work all year, Lakewood got to dunk their principle and have a pizza party to celebrate the last day of school.

A year full of COVID, and distance learning, made for a stressful school year, but students of Lakewood were jumping for joy on Thursday soaking up all the fun of “being with all of my friends and having a pizza party,” according to Kolton Solem, a first grader.

Because of very few write-ups throughout the year too, the students were rewarded by dunking the principle, and it was Shannon Flynn’s, a kindergartner at Lakewood, favorite part. “Yeah boy that was so awesome,” Solem said.

With the tough year behind them though, there are many exciting things to look forward to this summer,”on Friday I’m going to my grandma and grandpas house,” Flynn said.

The staff couldn’t be happier to put this challenging year behind them, and come back to work in the fall in a more normal fashion.

“[I’m] looking forward to having the students back, looking forward to seeing their smiles, not hidden behind those masks, and just seeing how far they grow and prosper, and I hope they just have a great summer break and just get to enjoy the summer,” Melissa Bergman, Lakewood’s Kindergarten teacher, said.