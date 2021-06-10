Ledge Rock Grille Showcases New Italian Entrée Ahead of the Summer Season
Cooking Connection: Papparadelle Con Maiale
TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The summer season is kicking off along scenic Highway 61 near Two Harbors.
In this week’s Cooking Connection, Chef Richard Selz with Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages showcases a dish from their new summer menu.
Enjoy!
Ingredients:
Pork belly – 4oz
Garlic, minced – 1tsp
Oven-roasted tomato – 3
Pernod – 2oz
White wine – 1oz
Smokey tomato sauce – 5oz
Rosemary – 1/2tsp
Crushed red pepper – 1/2tsp
Butter – 2tbsp
Papparadelle – 2
Pecorino – 2tbsp
Parsley – 1tsp
Lemon zest – 1/2tsp
Instructions:
Cut pork belly into one 2oz slab and 2 oz of minced.
Brown in the pan. Add garlic and saute until soft. Add roasted tomatoes and cook out the liquid.
Deglaze with white wine and pernod.
Add tomato sauce, rosemary, red pepper flakes. Bring to simmer.
Add butter, salt, pepper, and pecorino.
Toss with pasta. Twirl into a bowl. Top with pecorino, lemon zest, and parsley.
Click here for more information about Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages.