Ledge Rock Grille Showcases New Italian Entrée Ahead of the Summer Season

Cooking Connection: Papparadelle Con Maiale

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The summer season is kicking off along scenic Highway 61 near Two Harbors.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Chef Richard Selz with Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages showcases a dish from their new summer menu.

Enjoy!

Ingredients:

Pork belly – 4oz

Garlic, minced – 1tsp

Oven-roasted tomato – 3

Pernod – 2oz

White wine – 1oz

Smokey tomato sauce – 5oz

Rosemary – 1/2tsp

Crushed red pepper – 1/2tsp

Butter – 2tbsp

Papparadelle – 2

Pecorino – 2tbsp

Parsley – 1tsp

Lemon zest – 1/2tsp

Instructions:

Cut pork belly into one 2oz slab and 2 oz of minced.

Brown in the pan. Add garlic and saute until soft. Add roasted tomatoes and cook out the liquid.

Deglaze with white wine and pernod.

Add tomato sauce, rosemary, red pepper flakes. Bring to simmer.

Add butter, salt, pepper, and pecorino.

Toss with pasta. Twirl into a bowl. Top with pecorino, lemon zest, and parsley.

Click here for more information about Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages.