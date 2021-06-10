Progress Reported on Wildfire Burning in BWCA

The Fire is Believed to Have Been Ignited by a Lightning Strike Last Friday

BWCA, Minn. – Crews are reporting progress on the Hassel Lake Fire burning approximately 10 miles northeast of Tower, Minn. within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) on the Superior National Forest.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Wednesday, firefighters were able to work directly along the edge of the fire after setting up water pumps and hose lines to help with direct suppression.

Crews were also able to start mopping up along the edge of the fire and work towards containment.

Mop up involves searching for areas or pockets of heat and cooling those areas with water and soil to secure the edge of the fire.

This work resulted in 50 percent containment as of Thursday morning.

A resupply of food and water was delivered by helicopter to the crews camping in the Wilderness.

Crews will continue to mop up and grid the fire area for heat and hot spots that could potentially flare-up.

Aircraft support will be also utilized as needed like helicopter water drops to cool off areas of heat.

The fire began last Friday from what’s believed to be a lightning strike.