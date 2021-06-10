Rambler Food Truck Paid a Visit to St. Luke’s

DULUTH, Minn– Today at St. Luke’s, the Rambler Food Truck set up right on the hospital grounds to serve staff and patients from 11 to 2.

Serving different and unique items like mahi mahi tacos, teriyaki pulled pork and reuben fritters, the Rambler Food Truck attracted crowds of people from the hospital for a nice lunch break.

“It’s wonderful, especially being that it’s summer now and its sunny outside so being able to come out and get some fresh food it’s nice,” Jessica Gruska, an Ultrasound Technician said, “it looks like a lot of people were very excited as well”.

The Rambler moves around to various locations but always serves good food.

To find their schedule, click here.