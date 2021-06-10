Security Jewelers in Downtown Takes Part in Lilac Love Fest

DULUTH, Min.- Security Jewelers in downtown Duluth took part in the second annual lilac love fest event to celebrate the reopening of downtown businesses and the floral season.

This is the first year the jewelry store got involved, welcoming in customers with music and desserts to celebrate.

For the next two weeks, they are also raffling off a point-five carat diamond worth three thousand dollars for those who shop at other local businesses involved in the festival.

“To celebrate a couple of things, first of all Duluth has a very long lilac season—and we’re also celebrating kind of opening of downtown,” said co-owner Kyle Genereau.

Security Jewelers is offering 30 percent off of all purple products until June 25th. For a full list of events happening all month long for the lilac love fest, check out their website.