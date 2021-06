South Ridge Baseball, Cherry Softball Advance to Class A State Tournament

The Panthers and Tigers both won their section championship games in five innings.

AURORA, Minn. – In the Section 7A baseball championship game, South Ridge needed just five innings to knock off North Woods 14-0 to win their third straight section title.

And in the Section 7A softball title game, it was Cherry all over Barnum 14-0 in five innings as the Tigers clinch a trip to the Class A state tournament.