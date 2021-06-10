The Gary New Duluth Community Hosts Third Annual Rummage Sale

GARY NEW DULUTH, Min.- From clothing to toys, Gary New Duluth’s annual rummage sale has eight locations open all weekend long.

The organizer of the Commonwealth Avenue location saw people coming in around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The proceeds from this location are donated through the Larry and Donna foundation to organizations helping kids.

“Last year we gave a bunch of bikes to some kids in need and we give to the boys and girls clubs,” said organizer Donna Pulkrabek. “Just any type of outdoor activity where kids are involved.”

You’ll be able to find clothes and household goods at bargain prices, and this rummage sale gives the community a chance to see more people in-person again after a year of pandemic restrictions.

“I think it’s a community thing and I think the people like to get together and as you can see there’s conversations going on all over the place, with the people in here and even people you don’t really know,” said Butch Weegman.

The community wide rummage sale event will be continuing daily until Sunday afternoon. You can find all the addresses for the locations on the Gary New Duluth recreation center Facebook page.