Boundary Waters Fire Near Tower Fully Contained

BWCAW-A 21-acre wildfire in the Boundary Waters has been stopped from going any further.

The fire started last Friday near Hassel Lake 10 miles northeast of Tower. It’s believed a lightning strike started the blaze.

“This morning firefighters will patrol the fire area one more time to make sure that the conditions have not changed,” a statement read. “Minimum impact suppression techniques were used since this fire is located within the wilderness, so some minor repair work needs to be done on the backhaul sites, access trail, and campsites. The repair work will be done this morning and remaining equipment and gear will be backhauled from the wilderness.”