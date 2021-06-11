Duluth Fire Department Warns of Dangerous Swimming Conditions Today

DULUTH, Minn.-Due to a high risk of rip currents today, the Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning of dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support strong rip currents. Rip currents develop randomly along the entire Park Point beachfront. Rip currents form without notice and are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

There are no lifeguards on duty at Park Point today. The Park Point Beach House is still open for bathroom use from noon- 5:00 p.m. Fire officials urge the public to stay out of the water regardless of your swimming experience.

The Fire Department has changed the flag color to red. The red flags indicate dangerous swimming conditions. Flag locations along Park Point are located at the South Pier, 12th Street Beach, Lafayette Community Center, and Park Point Beach House.

The public will be notified if swimming conditions improve before this warning expires. More information on conditions and rip currents can be found by visiting the Park Point Beach website.