Duluth Investigators Arrest Longtime Heroin, Fentanyl Dealer

According to officials, investigators seized over 60 grams of fentanyl, 250 ecstasy pills, meth, cocaine, and $3,246 in drug sale proceeds.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Police Department and Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrested a man Friday, seizing fentanyl and other drugs as well as thousands in drug sale money.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Duluth, at approximately 12:40 p.m., officers from the Duluth Police Department arrested longtime heroin and fentanyl dealer, Carvell N. Robinson, age 39 in Duluth.

Robinson who is currently on probation for 1st Degree Sale of Heroin, was released from prison in 2020. Robinson has eight previous heroin sale and possession convictions since 2010.

According to officials, investigators seized over 60 grams of fentanyl, 250 ecstasy pills, meth, cocaine, and $3,246 in drug sale proceeds.

Robinson was detained on the 600 block of West 2nd Street. Robinson was lodged in the St. Louis County Jail for 1st Degree Sale of Ecstasy and Fentanyl.