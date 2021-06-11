Erie Mining History Program Hosts First Annual Scholarship Presentation

DULUTH, Minn.- The Erie Mining History program worked with the St. Louis County Historical Society in hosting their first annual scholarship presentation.

The $1,500 award was granted to a recent Cook County High School graduate, Abigail Stoddard.

“I’m just elated that I could be a part of this opportunity especially since this is the first one ever. I feel like it’s really really special that they chose me and I’m very grateful.”

Stoddard will be taking her scholarship to the University of Iowa where she will be studying education. The Erie Mining History Project team was formed in 2014 to write and publish a book about the Erie Mining Company.