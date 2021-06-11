Five Northland Students Competing in National History Day

DULUTH, Minn.– It was a record-breaking year for history students from three different area schools. Nine records were set between five young women, and they now get ready to compete in the National History Day contest next Sunday.

Normally, the contest is held in-person at the University of Maryland, but this year, it will be virtual, and Duluth is proud to be represented by these scholars, who have worked since September on their qualifying projects.

“So it’s just a lot of work that they’ve done, they have gone way beyond what a normal student is required to do,” Sue DeNio, a Program Associate of National History Day in Minnesota, said.

Less than .01% of students participating from Minnesota qualified for the national event.

The contest will take place virtually, starting Sunday, June 13th, till Saturday June 19th.