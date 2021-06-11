Gov. Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Paramedic Troy Boettcher

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset, on Monday, June 14, in honor and remembrance of paramedic Troy Boettcher. He died in a dump truck-ambulance crash in Lawrence Township near Grand Rapids Tuesday.

“Troy Boettcher was an outstanding paramedic, who was admired and respected by his colleagues, and served with dignity and pride,” reads the proclamation issued by Gov. Walz. “The State of Minnesota recognizes paramedic Boettcher for his dedicated service.”

Boettcher dedicated 23 years of exemplary service to the Grand Rapids Meds-1 Ambulance Service and the EMS industry, and is survived by his wife, Amber Boettcher; children, Brandon Boettcher, Megan Boettcher, Liberty Hack, along with his stepchildren Ethan Berglund, Autumn Applebee, Tristan Applebee, and Joseph Applebee, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.