Governor Walz Calls Special Session to Complete State Budget

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is calling a special session of the Minnesota State Legislature beginning Monday to complete the two-year state budget.

On Monday, he will also sign an executive order that extends Minnesota’s peacetime emergency for 30 days to allow Minnesota to maintain vaccination sites and the eviction moratorium.

“Minnesota is in a good place in our effort to end this pandemic,” Walz said. “That is why we have begun to wind down our statewide response. We look forward to working with the Legislature to ensure that we can continue to keep Minnesotans safe and healthy, and pass a budget that supports Minnesota’s recovery.”