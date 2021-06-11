‘Great Minnesota Get Together’ Officially Happening this Summer, Masks Not Required

The Minnesota State Fair is Happening August 26 - Labor Day, September 6

The Minnesota State Fair is officially back this summer after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair officials made the announcement Friday. At this time, the State Fair does not expect there will be daily attendance limits. Face masks will not be required, but are “strongly” encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will not be required for staff, fairgoers or vendors.