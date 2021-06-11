Local Dairy Queen Gives Ice Cream and Job Opportunities to Students

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A local Dairy Queen has been struggling to find employees for the summer and they are working to get some more applicants at Hermantown High School.

For the past couple of weeks a local Dairy Queen has been passing out Dilly Bars and job applications to students in Hermantown and today they are passing out Blizzards to teachers.

Tom Lipinski has owned the Pike Lake Dairy Queen for 30 years and brought Dilly Bars and job applications for students. Although he couldn’t last year due to the pandemic, he likes to bring frozen treats for the students at the end of every school year.

“We wanted to say thank you to the kids,” said Lipinski. “Last week we gave away 500 Dilly Bars out here, and this week we’re giving away mini Blizzards to the teachers.”

Lipinski is offering incentives for students who apply, interview, and get hired. A $15 gift certificate will be given to people who interview followed by a hiring bonus of $200.

“The kids were shocked that they were giving out free dilly bars, first of all and then when I went out there and got mine I saw the applications,” said Hermantown teacher Lana Arro. “I took it and I actually promoted it to some kids.”

Hermantown teachers also say they were happy to see support from the community with dilly bars and job opportunities.

If you’re interested in applying check out their website for more information.