Memorial Blood Center is Asking for Blood Donations Due to a National Blood Shortage

DULUTH, Minn.- With a recent surge in blood use and blood shortage across the nation, Memorial Blood Center has announced a blood emergency.

School closures caused by the pandemic created a deficit of blood donations from donors between the ages of 17 and 24, having a big impact on Northland hospitals.

“This has been virtually a year of no high school blood drives and college blood drives which means 41 percent less donors in the age brackets of 17 to 24 years,” said operations manager Angela Engblomb.

People who donate in June will be entered into a daily raffle for Twin’s tickets.