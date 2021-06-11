Park Point Rummage Sale Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn.– Today on Park Point the annual rummage sale kicked off making its return since the pandemic.

The streets of Park Point filled up today with community members and people from out of town to attend the annual Park Point rummage sale.

It was a rainy start to the weekend, but that didn’t stop people from coming out and supporting their neighbors.

“It’s fun meeting people and just chatting with folks, people are coming from all over, I was just talking with people from the cities and from down in Wisconsin, and over on the range, people drive some distance to come here,” Mike Tonder, a Park Point resident, said.

People love coming to Park Point for the rummage sale, not only to meet people from all around, but also because you never know what you might stumble across.

“I think it’s the fun of the hunt, and you never know what you’re going to find. We kind of made lists, but there always something extra you think you might need,” Theresa Richied, a Twin Cities native, said.

The rummage sale started Friday at 7:00 AM, and continues to Saturday, dependent on when the homeowners decide to close up.