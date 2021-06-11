Time to Hunt! City of Duluth Hosting Event for ‘National Get Outdoors Day’

The Event is Happening Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re itching to get outside and explore with your friends and family this weekend, the City of Duluth has the perfect opportunity with prizes attached.

The Parks and Rec Dept. is teaming up with Leadership Duluth to host a citywide scavenger hunt.

It’s happening Saturday, June 12, which marks National Get Outdoors Day.

The hunt is taking place in four Duluth parks.

Participants can show up to Kingbury Creek, Quarry Park, Chester Park, and Hartley Park to take part in the fun.

With the beautiful weather we’ve been experiencing in the Northland, it’s simply an opportunity to connect with the different areas of the city and enjoy nature.

“It fits well with the end of our school year, so we’re just encouraging families and anyone in the community to enjoy our green spaces,” said Megan Lidd, recreation specialist with the City of Duluth.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

There is a limited amount of locally crafted stickers and water bottles for folks who stop by the parks and pick up a GetOutdoorsDuluth Passport.

Click here for more information.