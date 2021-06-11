Twin Cities Roads Buckling in Extreme Heat

MINNEAPOLIS-Roads are breaking apart as an oppressive heat wave continues to bake the Twin Cities. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports state transportation officials have responded to 43 incidents of road buckling in the metro area since 90-degree temperatures enveloped the region on June 3.

The area is experiencing the third-longest streak of temperatures at 90 degrees of higher in history.

Forecasts call for highs in the 90s and upper 80s through next week. As pavement warms it expands and pops up. Minnesota Department of Transportation spokeswoman Anne Meyer says the agency expects more blowouts as the heat stretches on.

Crews normally assigned to painting projects and lawn mowing have been reassigned to fix the blowouts.