Bong Airport Holds First-Ever Community Open House

SUPERIOR, Wis.– It was a busy day at the Bong Airport in Superior as all hangers have opened up at the airport to give the community a look into the sky.

The first ever Bong Airport Open House took place Saturday. Building on a tradition set by the Commemorative Air Force Lake Superior Squadron.

“The whole idea is to get people involved in history, and aviation, and to honor our veterans,” said Squadron Executive Director Dewayne Tomasek.

Visitors got up close to the planes, getting rides in some.

They could also tour the squadron’s museum full of World War II aviation artifacts, and some of the airport’s smaller planes. Including an antique military plane the squadron has rebuilt, restarting it after four years of work.

“And hopefully, and we have our fingers crossed, we’ll get it back into the air by the end of the summer,” said Tomasek.

Tomasek says after moving to the bong airport from Duluth just a few years ago. It was phenomenal to see all hangers coming together for the big event.

“You drive down the highway, you see all these buildings but the doors are closed and you don’t know what’s going on. But this opens up all of our doors. So you come in, free parking, free admission, take a look at what we’ve got available because everything we have here has a story,” said Tomasek.

Pilot Bryan Johnson says the skies were a little choppy but overall a great day for flying passengers around the Twin Ports.

“Their faces are outside the entire time while I’m just kind of sitting there futzing along enjoying my job. But every single person I’ve brought up today has been absolutely over the top excited,” said Johnson.

Lew Martin and Violet Nelson were two of the passengers who took to the skies.

“I was a little bit [scared] because it’s my first time flying,” said Nelson.

“Nope. I wasn’t scared,” said Martin.

They say the birds’ eye view makes even lifelong northlanders look at the area in a whole new way.

“It’s going to be a different perspective getting to see all the little houses from up in the air versus on the ground. I’ve been a lifetime superior resident and I’ve only been up in the air a few times when I was younger,” said Martin.

Tomasek says it was great to see the community interest in aviation, and hopes it causes more generations to look to the sky.

“If we can get just get one young person involved in the history or the aircraft or the history. Would be the tip of the iceberg,” said Tomasek.

The Lake Superior Squadron’s museum will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays or by appointment. For more information or to donate to their organization, you can check out their website