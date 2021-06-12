Cherry, Greenway Softball Learn Seedings for State Tournament

The Tigers are the No. 5 seed in class A while the Raiders are the No. 4 seed in class AA. The quarterfinals take place on Tuesday at Caswell Park in Mankato.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – State softball brackets were released on Saturday morning as teams get set for the action to start on Tuesday.

In Class A, Cherry is the No. 5 seed in their first state tournament appearance since 2016. The Tigers will face No. 4 seed Edgerton in the quarterfinals with first pitch set for 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.

The Tigers and Flying Dutchmen met up every year in the state tournament from 2014-16, with Edgerton winning all of those meetings.

In Class AA, Greenway is headed to state with a perfect 25-0 record and their first undefeated season in program history. The Raiders earned the No. 4 seed in their first trip to state since 1994 and will face No. 5 seed Annandale on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The semifinals for both classes will take place around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday with the championships set for Wednesday. All of those games will take place at Caswell Park in Mankato.

To view the full brackets, head to the MSHSL website.