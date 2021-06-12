City of Duluth Helping Recruit Women, People of Color for CDL Training

DULUTH, Minn.- Women and people of color in Duluth are being urged to apply for construction jobs requiring a commercial driver’s license as the nationwide hiring shortage hits that industry.

With a grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Workforce Development is ramping up recruitment to get women and people of color into CDL classes.

With highway heavy construction projects like the Twin Ports Interchange in the area drivers are needed for equipment delivery and dump trucks. Those drivers can then work snow plows in the winter.

Officials say take advantage of the full time positions with good wages and benefits.

“Between women and people of color that’s about 60% of our available workforce,” said Elena Foshay, Director of Workforce Development.

“So employers in construction understand and realize they need to diversify who they’re recruiting into the industry if they wanna fill all their jobs,” she said.

The three month classes start august fourth and space is limited.

Workforce development says there are also jobs available for para-professionals to work with students with disabilities in school districts across the northland.