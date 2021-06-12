Duluth East Boys Golf Battle the Elements to Get to State Tournament

The Class AAA boys golf tournament will take place June 15th and 16th at the Bunker Hills Golf Club in Minneapolis.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, the Duluth East boys golf team went down to the Grand National Golf Club in Hinckley with one mission: win the section championship and make some history along the way. And after a stellar two days, their mission was accomplished.

After leading the way on Day One, the Greyhounds shot a 309 on Day Two to finish in first place with a total score of 617. Ben Mertz led the way for East, who took home their 12th section title in program history and their first since 2002.

“It’s great chemistry, great group of guys, super fan. Never a dull moment with these guys. It’s just always a fun time being on the course with them,” said senior Isaiah Kline.

“I think we’re a close knit group right now, as you can see with the 6:45 practices. It’s something everyone is dogging and going through together. It really brings the team together. Now, they’re not just competing for themselves out there as individuals. It’s a team even for us and they’re going to stick together and they’re going to do the best they can for each other,” head coach Mike Swanson said.

Not only did the Greyhounds have to battle some stiff competition, but they also had to deal with some inconsistent weather conditions all throughout the season.

“At the start of the year, our first meet was at Enger and it was in the high 30’s. I feel like the Northern suburbs teams and anywhere in the Cities, they don’t get that. If it’s not nice out, they play indoors. I feel like that gives us an advantage for the weather aspect. But I think it is going to be nice down there when we play,” said senior Robert Feiring.

