Duluth FC Shuts Out Dakota Fusion at Home

Sidney Warden scored twice while Jacob Daffern and Micheal Devlin each scored once as the BlueGreens improved to 2-0 at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC returned home for the first time in three weeks and got the 4-0 win over Dakota Fusion.

Duluth FC improves to 3-2 on the season and they will host Med City on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.