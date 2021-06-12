Duluth Goat Yoga Returns at New Outdoor Studio

Participants could do the actual yoga moves with some furry friends' help or just spend time feeding and petting the goats.

DULUTH, Minn.- Forget downward facing dog, because goats are all the rage as a popular yoga activity that started in the Northland last year now has its own location.

Duluth Goat Yoga held their first ever yoga session at their new outdoor studio near Minnesota 61 in Duluth.

Goat Yoga was available outside Earth Rider Brewery in Superior last year, now organizers say they’re happy to have a more permanent location for people to de-stress.

“We just wanted to give the Northland a unique experience. the goats help people to relax and have fun and I think people like myself need that nowadays, just a little escape from reality,” said Founder Angela Abernathy.

You can check available Saturdays and sign up on Duluth Goat Yoga’s website and Facebook page.