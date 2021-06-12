Duluth Police Share Safety Tips on Driving in Foggy Conditions

Officers say in any type of inclement weather where visibility is low, slow down and make sure your lights are working properly.

DULUTH, Minn.- Local law enforcement is reminding people about driving safely in low visibility.

The Duluth Police Department today responded to five car crashes before noon, and while officials don’t know if fog was the only factor, they say it definitely could have contributed.

“If you’re having a hard time seeing the cars around you don’t assume that somebody can see you,” said Lt. Robin Roeser. The lights will help somewhat especially with the newer cars and the LED lights they help a lot.”

“So the big thing is, I’ve run into it myself in my own car is just assuming that your lights are on. Just won’t assume they’re on, actually manually turn them on in weather like this,” he said.

Officers also want to remind folks if you don’t feel comfortable driving and you don’t have to get anywhere stay in and wait for conditions to clear up.