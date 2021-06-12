New Places to Dine, Shop Coming to Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn.- New storefronts will be coming to Miller Hill Mall in the coming weeks, with more places to dine and shop on the way.

Pizza Ranch is set to open Monday June 14th next to Ulta.

Following that, “Something Sweet by Maddie Lu” is set to open June 24th. Chef Maddie Lu on the champion title on Food Network’s Winner Cake All in 2019 and has was recently on Holiday Wars Season 2. Something Sweet will be located near the Food Court.

According to the Mall, TK Sushi will be coming soon to the Food Court and Amazing Grace Boutique will also be opening soon next to Maurices, offering women’s apparel from size small to 3XL along with children’s items, shoes and accessories.

This comes after Bark Barn opened in May in Center Court, offering products and custom items for dogs and cats including embroidery, leather work, and engraving. A pet photo studio is coming sometime this summer.