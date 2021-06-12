New Ropes Course Opens in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn.– For those who want an active course, High Ropes Minnesota opened to the public today in Cloquet.

The 5-pole, 12 element course has two levels for climbers to navigate with guides along the way to help. No matter how much ropes experience you have, operators say the course is for kids and adults of all ages.

“A lot of people that are afraid of heights, once they do the lower level, they’re like, ‘ok, bring it on. I want to go to the second level.’ so kids have been doing awesome at it,” said owner Cliff Langley. “We are really excited to have something for locals in Duluth, Cloquet, and Carlton to be able to be able to take advantage of.”

The ropes course will be open weekday afternoons and all day on the weekends. High Ropes Minnesota is the sister company of Swift Water Adventures Kayaking in Cloquet.