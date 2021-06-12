New ‘Slooper Slide’ Opens at Mont du Lac

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The nice day was a perfect afternoon for Mont du Lac Resort’s newest summer attraction to make a splash.

The first kid went down Mont du Lac’s new ‘Slooper Slide’ on Saturday A classic slide with water flowing down to give riders some extra speed as they fly into the pool.

It’s the second addition to Mont du Lac’s summer attractions after their Big Kahuna Waterpark last year as they say they try to bring more activates for all seasons.

“It really makes for a full summer. We’ve been pushing to be year-round. We’ve been doing a really great job with that so there’s just things to do all seasons for our guests,” said Mont Du Lac Sales and Marketing Manager Bridgette Duffy. “It has that water so you’ll be able to just shoot right down it head straight into the water and then just run back up and do it all over again.”

Spots are open for the campground on their website, along with a discount on season passes. Mont du Lac also opened their new boat marina just last month.