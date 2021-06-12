Registration Still Open for Sixth Annual Twin Ports Pro Development Camp

The camp will take place from July 26th to the 29th at the Superior Ice Arena.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The time for summer hockey camps is right around the corner. And registration is still open for one of the best in the Northland.

The Twin Ports Pro Development Camp is back for its sixth year of providing elite level instruction and training for local boys and girls youth hockey players. A lot of the same faces will be around, as well as some new ones like Duluth native Jack Connoly, who won the Hobey Baker Award at UMD in 2012.

“We have just a lot of guys that have had various levels of experiences, and in many cases, guys that have already made it to the NHL or played some games in the NHL, guys that have had experience in the AHL, the east coast and now in Europe. That along with being able to have the accessibility for the young players to be able to work with professional athletes that are currently still playing I think is what separates our camp from many,” said camp director Brett Olson.

The camp will take place from July 26th to the 29th at the Superior Ice Arena. To register, click here.