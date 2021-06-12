Section 7AA Boys Track and Field Meet Wraps Up in Cloquet

Grand Rapids' Jackson Weston and Duluth Denfeld's Blake Eaton won multiple section 7AA titles on Saturday. Multiple Northland athletes will represent their schools at the state track and field meet June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The section 7AA boys track and field championships wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at Bromberg Field in Cloquet and multiple Northland athletes will be representing their schools at state.

Duluth East’s David Ierino won the triple jump and set a new school record with a mark of 43-5. Mattie Thompson will also represent the Greyhounds at state, finishing second in the high jump with a mark of 6-4.

Grand Rapids’ Jackson Weston swept the throwing events, winning the shot put with 51-9.5 and a 142-2 in discus, both personal bets. The Thunderhawks also took home second in the 4×800 meter relay, setting a personal best of 8:13.86.

Duluth Denfeld’s Isaac Fink finished second in the 3200 with a time of 9:53.21 to qualify for the state meet. Blake Eaton also broke his own section records in the 100, 200 and 800-meter wheelchair races and will compete in all of those at state.

Nathan Genereau will represent Cloquet at state after winning the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.94.

Forest Lake won the section 7AA title with 114 points while Andover came in second with 106. Cloquet came in fourth with 71 points while Duluth East and Grand Rapids finished tied for fifth with 55 points. The boys track and field state tournament is set for June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.