South Ridge, Grand Rapids Baseball Learn Opponents for State Tournaments

The Panthers earned the No. 4 seed in Class A while the Thunderhawks earned the No. 5 seed in Class AAA. The state quarterfinals will take place on Tuesday.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – The MSHSL released seedings and brackets for the state baseball tournaments on Saturday before the action gets started next week.

In Class A, South Ridge earned the No. 4 seed after winning their third straight section 7A title. The Panthers will open things up against No. 5 Springfield in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 15, at 11:45 a.m. That game will take place at Faber Field in St. Cloud.

The Class A semifinals are set for Wednesday also at Faber Field with the championship set for Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Target Field.

In Class AAA, Grand Rapids earned the No. 5 seed in their first trip to state since 2018. The Thunderhawks will play No. 4 Marshall in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. That game will take place at the Mini Met in Jordan.

The Class AAA semifinals are set for Wednesday also at the Mini Met with the championship set for Friday at 4:00 p.m. at Target Field.

To view all of the brackets, head to the MSHSL website.