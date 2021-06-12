Vitta Pizza Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Fundraiser for Domestic Violence Victims

10 percent of all of Vitta Pizza's sales Friday went to Safe Haven Shelter & Resource Center for battered women.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s been ten years since Vitta Pizza opened their doors in Canal Park, and on Friday they celebrated by donating to a good cause.

Staff say customers are to thank for them serving wood-fired artesian pizzas, salads & locally crafted ice cream to tourists and locals for ten years, including a particularly hard one during last year’s pandemic.

“For Vitta Piza to have made it through that pandemic, for any business, any restaurant to make it through the pandemic and then get here to this 10 year milestone is really beautiful,” said General Manager Alina Oswald.

“Like, it makes it extra super sweet, y’know what I mean? And it’s because of our regulars that we’ve been able to do this,” she said.

Safe Haven Shelter & Resource Center is a local nonprofit organization aiding women, children & all survivors of domestic violence.