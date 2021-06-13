Duluth FC Academy Falls to Granite City in First Loss of Season

Matthew Magnuson, Blake Hanson and Jordan Finnerton all scored while Finn Huffington finished with two assists for the BlueGreens.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth FC Academy couldn’t battle back late, as Granite City FC handed them their first loss of the season, 4-3.

Matthew Magnuson, Blake Hanson and Jordan Finnerton all scored while Finn Huffington finished with two assists for the BlueGreens.

Duluth FC Academy falls to 3-1 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday at UMD. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.