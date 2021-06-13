Lake Superior Sea Dogs Hoping to Increase Popularity of Amateur Baseball in Twin Ports

The Sea Dogs are an adult amateur baseball team that plays in Superior filled with Twin Ports natives with different levels of playing experience.

DULUTH, Minn. – While the college and high school baseball seasons have come to an end, it’s still summer which means it’s the perfect time for baseball. Thanks to the Lake Superior Sea Dogs, players are still having the chance to take the field.

The Sea Dogs are an adult amateur baseball team that plays in Superior filled with Twin Ports natives. The team is full of different levels of experience, from dads looking to get back on the diamond to college kids hoping to get more at-bats in the summer.

“When I was their age, I worked and I played baseball, all summer long and it was just that opportunity to be around other college players, staying sharp and being at that high level. It was something that was really beneficial for me and I’m so happy to be able to provide something for these guys,” pitcher and manager Anthony Bush said.

The Sea Dogs are hoping to grow the popularity of amateur baseball in the area, as they’re currently the only team in the Twin Ports, which makes scheduling games and getting more experience a challenge.

“Back when we started in 2007, the farthest we had to go was Ashland but that’s our closest opponent now. I would really love to see a local league started, like a four team league, just playing in town because the way it is now, it’s weekends and it’s long travels and everything like that so it’s really tough for people with families. Guys like me, we don’t really get much of a chance to play so we need to have a team for college players but we also need a place for me to play and people like me,” Bush added.

In game action, the Sea Dogs got the 26-0 win on Sunday over the Grand View Tigers to improve to 3-1 on the season. On the mound, Bush got the win giving up just one hit over four innings and striking out two. Ben Rhodes went 4-for-6 with 4 RBI while Alex Busick drove in three runs. To learn more about the Sea Dogs, visit their website.