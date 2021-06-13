Man Hurt From Water Skiing Accident

REMER, Minn. — A man was injured in a water skiing accident on Friday on Long Lake, in the Inguadona Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the 24-year-old who was water skiing behind the boat lost control , and then hit his head and lost consciousness as he went into the water.

The family and friends with him on the boat pulled him up and performed CPR. They brought him back to the shore, and first responders got his pulse back as they continued CPR on him.

He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in the Twin Cities. His condition is unknown.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Longville Fire Department and First Responders, and North Memorial Ambulance and AirCare all helped at the scene.