Rip Current Warning For Park Point Beaches Issued Until Monday Morning

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department issued a red flag warning on Sunday afternoon, alerting the public that it’s too dangerous to swim at the Park Point beaches due to the risk of rip currents.

The warning expires on Monday at 10 a.m.

The red flag warning signifies that the intensity of the waves and wind can cause rip currents, which puts swimmers in life-threatening situations regardless of how experienced they might be in the water.

Even if the water looks calm, the threat for rip currents is still there, especially after a storm.

The red flags warning people not to go in the water are flying on Park Point Beach, the South Pier, Lafayette Park, and the 12th Street Beach.

If the conditions become safe again before the red flag expires, the city will send out a notice.

You can find the latest conditions for the Park Point Beach at www.parkpointbeach.org.