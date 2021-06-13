Sailors Take Advantage of Windy Wavy Lake Superior Sunday

It was also open sailing out of the Duluth Superior Sailing Association's dock on Park Point.

DULUTH, Minn.- Sunday’s sunny windy weather was perfect for people to get out on the water and sail.

The Aerial Lift Bridge’s horn greeted all the boats coming back underneath her, after a windy day racing around the water.

Sailors Zachary Latimore and Laura Bechard said when the perfect weather hits, you gotta take advantage of it and set sail.

“So we tried to hit that window between the two rains and yeah just enjoy the weather the wind came up real nice,” said Latimore.

Moving from the West Coast, they said they were waiting for the right weather to take on Lake Superior, for the second time sailing this season.

“I think we were waiting, holding out in the spring while it’s kinda rainy and the lake never warms up so it’s always nice to do it on a bright sunny day,” Bechard said.

And the canal was packed with people watching the sailors go by. You can find more dates for open sailing on the Duluth Superior Sailing Association website.