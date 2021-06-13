Trader’s Village Continues at Douglas County Fairgrounds

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Douglas County Fairgrounds in Superior were packed with baubles and knick-knacks this weekend for its third monthly Trader’s Village market.

More than 50 vendors brought their vintage, new, farmed, and handmade items, among others with stands indoors and outdoors.

A petting zoo was also available for kids to enjoy.

Organizers say it’s a great way to showcase local artists and vendors in an easy-to-get to space.

“Superior needs it and there’s a lot, there’s so much opportunity,” organizer Shelly Wick said. “And this is a great spot in the center of town. And we have plenty of room to grow and only can go up from here.”

This is the first year of the Trader’s Village; it will continue monthly until December.