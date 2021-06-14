101-Year-Old WWII Veteran Alice Iverson of Two Harbors Honored for Service

Alice Iverson joined the Marine Corps during World War II. Her brother and fiancé were both killed in action.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- A 101-year-old World War II veteran was honored by the community and other service men and women today.

Since the war, she worked to build up the VFW and the community center in Two Harbors, among other services in her community.

Even as dozens came to thank her for her service and female empowerment she kept thinking of other veterans before herself.

“They should be proud of their own time serving. Cause it ain’t easy to be in the service and do everything they expect you to do,” said Iverson.

“I couldn’t hardly believe it. It’s just, it is overwhelming, that’s the word for it. It’s overwhelming,” she said.

Alice was honored with the Commanders Coin for Excellence along with letters from high ranking Marine Corps members.