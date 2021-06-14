Cherry Softball Welcomes Familiar Opponent at State Tournament

First pitch of the quarterfinal match-up is set for 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in Mankato.

IRON JUNCTION, Minn. – The Cherry softball team will have a feeling of déjà vu Tuesday in their state quarterfinal game. The Tigers will be matched up against Edgerton, a team they faced in the Class A tournament every year from 2014 to 2016 with the Flying Dutchmen winning each meeting.

“When I seen the draw, well my first thought was OK. I kind of figured we’d end up in that area and playing each other, whether they were four or we were. We’re kind of familiar with them, they’re an aggressive team. We’re approaching it like a section final, really don’t worry so much about the opponent, worry about our performance and play the game like we have been and don’t make the game bigger than it is,” said head coach Darrell Bjerklie.

First pitch of the quarterfinal match-up is set for 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in Mankato.